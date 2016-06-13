BRIEF-Northern Empire announces change in management, private placement

June 13 Northern Empire Resources Corp :
* Michael G. Allen has agreed to join board and to accept
appointment of president and chief executive officer
* Northern Empire Resources Corp says its intention to carry
out a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to
$1.1 million
* Northern Empire Resources Corp says proceeds of private
placement will be used to fund exploration at Richardson Gold
Property in Alaska
* Northern Empire announces change in management and private
placement
