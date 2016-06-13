BRIEF-Ariad provides long-term data on cancer drug, Iclusig

June 13 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Overall survival at four years is estimated to be 77
percent
* 82 percent of cp-cml patients who achieved mcyr are
estimated to remain in mcyr at four years
* 96 percent of cp-cml patients who underwent ponatinib dose
reductions while in response maintained their responses at four
year timepoint
* Patients treated with iclusig continued to demonstrate
anti-leukemic activity with a median follow-up of 4.0 years for
cp-cml
* Term safety and efficacy data of ponatinib from phase 2
pace clinical trial
