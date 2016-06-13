BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics signs license agreement with Roche

June 13 Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc :
* Says Eleven Biotherapeutics has agreed to grant an
exclusive, worldwide license to Roche to develop and
commercialize EBI-031
* Investigational New Drug (IND) submission for EBI-031
announced Monday
* Will be entitled to an upfront payment of $7.5 million,
along with potential future milestone payments of up to $262.5
million
* First milestone payment will equal $22.5 million if IND
becomes effective on or before September 15, 2016
* First milestone payment will equal $20.0 million if IND
becomes effective after September 15, 2016
* Under terms of agreement, eleven has agreed to grant
exclusive, worldwide license to Roche to develop and
commercialize EBI-031
* In addition, eleven could be entitled to receive royalties
for net sales of potential future products containing EBI-031
* Eleven Biotherapeutics announces signing of exclusive
license agreement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)