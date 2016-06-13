版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文)

BRIEF-Copa Holdings May load factor 77.6 pct versus 74.4 pct

June 13 Copa Holdings Sa :

* May load factor 77.6% versus 74.4%

* May rpms 1.41 billion versus 1.35 billion

* May asms 1.81 billion versus 1.82 billion

* Copa holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for may 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

