BRIEF-Copa Holdings May load factor 77.6 pct versus 74.4 pct

BRIEF-Corbus Pharma says receives orphan designation for JBT-101
Corbus pharmaceuticals receives orphan designation for JBT-101 for the treatment of systemic sclerosis in the European union
June 13 Copa Holdings Sa :
* May load factor 77.6% versus 74.4%
* May rpms 1.41 billion versus 1.35 billion
* May asms 1.81 billion versus 1.82 billion
Copa holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for may 2016
Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its pharmacy benefit management business and lower medical costs.
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance