BRIEF-Spindle names Michael Schwartz interim CEO

June 13 Spindle Inc :

* Spindle names Michael J. Schwartz interim chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

