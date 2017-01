June 13 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announces agreement with FDA on confirmatory phase 3 study protocol for Firdapse in Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

* Expects to initiate a small, single-center study with Firdapse during second half of 2016

* Existing capital resources are adequate to get us to an accepted NDA submission without need for additional financing