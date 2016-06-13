版本:
BRIEF-CTI Foods names Raymond Silcock CFO

June 13 CTI Foods Inc:

* Silcock was most recently CFO at diamond foods

* CRI Foods announces appointment of Raymond Silcock as CFO Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

