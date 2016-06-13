版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 13日 星期一 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-Adverum Biotechnologies appoints Leone Patterson as CFO

June 13 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc :

* Adverum Biotechnologies appoints Leone Patterson as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

