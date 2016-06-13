版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 13日 星期一 20:59 BJT

BRIEF-Blackstone sells sale majority interest in Germany's offshore windfarm WindMW

June 13 Blackstone Group LP :

* Blackstone announces sale of majority interest in WindMW to China Three Gorges; WindMW is owner of Meerwind, one of Germany's largest offshore windfarms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

