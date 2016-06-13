版本:
BRIEF-Techtarget announces stock repurchase program

June 13 TechTarget Inc :

* Board of directors has authorized a $20 million stock repurchase program

* Techtarget, inc. Announces stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

