BRIEF-Enterprise Group to divest of T.C. Backhoe & directional drilling

June 13 Enterprise Group Inc :

* Assets will be acquired by TC Infrastructure Services Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Quanta Services, Inc

* Gross cash proceeds from this transaction will be approximately $16.9 million

* Enterprise will also receive payment of working capital, which company anticipates will amount to approximately $3.0 million

* All proceeds from this transaction will be deployed towards reducing enterprise's debt

* Enterprise group announces agreement to divest of t.c. Backhoe & directional drilling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

