BRIEF-Enterprise Group to divest of T.C. Backhoe & directional drilling

BRIEF-Corbus Pharma says receives orphan designation for JBT-101
* Corbus pharmaceuticals receives orphan designation for JBT-101 for the treatment of systemic sclerosis in the European union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 13 Enterprise Group Inc :
* Assets will be acquired by TC Infrastructure Services Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Quanta Services, Inc
* Gross cash proceeds from this transaction will be approximately $16.9 million
* Enterprise will also receive payment of working capital, which company anticipates will amount to approximately $3.0 million
* All proceeds from this transaction will be deployed towards reducing enterprise's debt
* Enterprise group announces agreement to divest of t.c. Backhoe & directional drilling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its pharmacy benefit management business and lower medical costs.
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance