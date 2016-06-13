BRIEF-CBL & Associates Properties updates on financial allegations

June 13 Cbl & Associates Properties Inc :

* Learned that SEC conducting an investigation limited to four specific non-recourse secured loans originated in 2011 and 2012

* Review to ensure information given to lenders on lease status reports, revenues, expected revenues, did not materially vary from co's financial statements

* Ernst & young has been engaged to conduct a "swift and thorough" investigation

* Cbl & associates properties, inc. Provides update on recent financial allegations and anticipates near term resolution