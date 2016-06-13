BRIEF-CBL & Associates Properties updates on financial allegations

BRIEF-Corbus Pharma says receives orphan designation for JBT-101
* Corbus pharmaceuticals receives orphan designation for JBT-101 for the treatment of systemic sclerosis in the European union
June 13 Cbl & Associates Properties Inc :
* Learned that SEC conducting an investigation limited to four specific non-recourse secured loans originated in 2011 and 2012
* Review to ensure information given to lenders on lease status reports, revenues, expected revenues, did not materially vary from co's financial statements
* Ernst & young has been engaged to conduct a "swift and thorough" investigation
* Cbl & associates properties, inc. Provides update on recent financial allegations and anticipates near term resolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its pharmacy benefit management business and lower medical costs.
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance