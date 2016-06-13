版本:
中国
2016年 6月 13日

BRIEF-Columbus provides update on Eastside Gold Project, Nevada

June 13 Columbus Gold Corp :

* Columbus provides update and summary of work to date on eastside gold project, nevada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

