版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 13日 星期一 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Nexstar Broadcasting to divest 5 stations for $115 mln

June 13 Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc :

* Aggregate value of station divestitures related to media general transaction approximates $545 million

* Nexstar broadcasting enters into definitive agreement to divest five stations in five markets for $115 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

