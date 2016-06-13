版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 13日 星期一

BRIEF-ISS & Glass Lewis recommend Support.com stockholders vote on Viex's gold proxy card

June 13 Viex Capital Advisors LLC:

* ISS, Glass Lewis recommended that Support.com stockholders vote to elect Viex's five nominees to board

* ISS & Glass Lewis recommend Support.com stockholders vote on Viex's gold proxy card Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

