公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 13日 星期一 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Energy Fuels says Mestena deal expected to close by June 16

June 13 Energy Fuels Inc :

* Energy Fuels provides update on acquisition of Mesteña Uranium; closing expected on or before June 16, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

