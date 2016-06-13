版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 13日 星期一 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-Entravision names senior vice presidents of integrated marketing solutions

June 13 Entravision Communications Corp :

* Entravision communications corporation appoints two new senior vice presidents of integrated marketing solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐