BRIEF-Kinross Gold says strike at Tasiast Mine has ended

June 13 Kinross Gold Corp :

* Strike by unionized employees at its Tasiast mine that began on May 24, 2016 has ended

* Strike is not expected to impact company's annual regional guidance and did not affect development of Tasiast phase one expansion

* Negotiations with staff delegates on new collective labour agreement and other outstanding items expected to re-commence within ten days

* Kinross announces end of strike at Tasiast mine