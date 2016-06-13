版本:
BRIEF-AK Steel to offer $380 million of senior secured notes

June 13 AK Steel Holding Corp :

* AK Steel announces offering of $380 million of senior secured notes and cash tender offer for its 8.750% senior secured notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

