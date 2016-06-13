BRIEF-Amedica submits response to FDA for clearance of spinal device

June 13 Amedica Corp :

* Submitted its responses to Food And Drug Administration (FDA) in relation to cascade clinical trial

* If approved, would commence manufacturing, marketing and sales of product in united states and its possessions subject to FDA jurisdiction

* Amedica says anticipates a final determination from FDA within next 60 days

* Amedica submits response to FDA for clearance of composite interbody spinal device