公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 01:02 BJT

BRIEF-Hexagon acquires NESTIX Oy

June 13 Hexagon:

* Hexagon says acquisition has no significant impact on hexagon's earnings

* Hexagon Acquires Nestix Oy, A Leading Provider Of Data-Centric software solutions for managing and optimising steel fabrication Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

