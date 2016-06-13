版本:
BRIEF-Crystal Rock Q2 earnings per share $0.01

June 13 Crystal Rock Holdings Inc :

* Qtrly sales $16.7 million versus $18.7 million

* Crystal Rock Holdings Inc announces financial results for its fiscal second quarter and six months ended April 30, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

