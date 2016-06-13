BRIEF-Crystal Rock Q2 earnings per share $0.01

BRIEF-Corbus Pharma says receives orphan designation for JBT-101
* Corbus pharmaceuticals receives orphan designation for JBT-101 for the treatment of systemic sclerosis in the European union
June 13 Crystal Rock Holdings Inc :
* Qtrly sales $16.7 million versus $18.7 million
* Crystal Rock Holdings Inc announces financial results for its fiscal second quarter and six months ended April 30, 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.01
Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its pharmacy benefit management business and lower medical costs.
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance