BRIEF-Eric Taylor joins AIG as senior vice president, independent annuity and A&H distribution

June 13 American International Group Inc :

* Eric Taylor joins AIG as senior vice president, independent annuity and A&H distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

