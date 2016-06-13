版本:
中国
2016年 6月 13日

BRIEF-UEX says drilling recommences at Christie Lake project

June 13 UEX Corp:

* Drill turning at Christie Lake

* Exploration drilling has recommenced at Christie Lake project, after being suspended in mid-April due to spring thaw Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

