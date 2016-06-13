版本:
BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics announces data supporting safety, tolerability profile of AR101

June 13 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc :

* Data from AR101 for peanut allergy showed safety and tolerability profile improved with continued treatment

* Aimmune Therapeutics announces Phase 2 extended maintenance data supporting safety and tolerability profile of AR101 for peanut allergy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

