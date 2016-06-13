版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 00:06 BJT

BRIEF-Barclays names Tim Main chairman of global financial institutions group

June 13 Barclays Plc

* Barclays announces appointment of Tim Main as chairman of global FIG, based in New York

* Tim main joins Barclays from Evercore Partners where he was most recently senior managing director

* Barclays appoints chairman of global financial institutions group Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐