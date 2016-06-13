版本:
2016年 6月 14日

BRIEF-Celsion Corp announces $6 mln registered direct offering

June 13 Celsion Corp

* Celsion corporation announces $6 million registered direct offering

* Celsion corp says company agreed to sell an aggregate of approximately 4.4 million shares of common stock at a price of $1.36 per common share

* Celsion corporation announces $6 million registered direct offering

