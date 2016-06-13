版本:
2016年 6月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-Arthur J. Gallagher & Co buys The Buchholz Planning Corporation

June 13 Arthur J Gallagher & Co:

* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquires The Buchholz Planning Corporation

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

