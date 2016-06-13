版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 03:08 BJT

BRIEF-Georgia Power to cease operations of all coal ash ponds within 3 years

June 13 Georgia Power

* All of co's 29 ash ponds across state will cease operations and stop receiving coal ash within next three years

* Georgia power to cease operations of all coal ash ponds within 3 years Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐