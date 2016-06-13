版本:
BRIEF-Fronsac REIT announces financing

June 13 Fronsac Reit

* To undertake a prospectus-exempt private placement of units of Fronsac for a maximum amount of $5 million

* Units will be offered at a price of $0.39 each.

* Fronsac REIT announces a financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

