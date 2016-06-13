BRIEF-Fox Networks Group chief financial officer Del Mayberry to retire

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q4 combined production at Eagle River complex 11,887 ounces
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
June 13 Fox Networks Group
* Ravi Ahuja, who currently serves as FNG executive vice president, business operations and development, has been named Mayberry's successor.
* Longtime Fox Networks Group chief financial officer Del Mayberry to retire Source text for Eikon:
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
* Hunt Mining Corp - during last week of December 2016 and first week of January 2017, Martha project mine blasted approximately 800 tonnes of material
* U.S. District Court for District of Kansas dismissed co's allegations against Taser International, Inc.