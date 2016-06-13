版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 03:34 BJT

BRIEF-Fox Networks Group chief financial officer Del Mayberry to retire

June 13 Fox Networks Group

* Ravi Ahuja, who currently serves as FNG executive vice president, business operations and development, has been named Mayberry's successor.

* Longtime Fox Networks Group chief financial officer Del Mayberry to retire Source text for Eikon:

