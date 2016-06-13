版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-Exactearth reports Q2 adj. loss c$0.07/shr

June 13 ExactEarth Ltd

* Q2 revenue c$5.2 million versus c$5.9 million

* Q2 loss per share c$0.07 excluding items

* Expects total revenue, and more specifically, subscription services revenue, for remainder of year will be lower than levels in prior year

* ExactEarth reports Q2 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐