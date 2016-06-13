版本:
BRIEF-Immunogen announces proposed $100 mln offering of convertible senior notes

June 13 Immunogen Inc

* Immunogen announces proposed $100 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2021

* Says notes will be senior unsecured obligations of immunogen, and interest will be payable semi-annually

* Immunogen Inc says intends to use net proceeds of offering for its operations, including but not limited to clinical trial expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

