BRIEF-Gymboree posts Q1 sales $285 mln

June 13 Gymboree Corp Says
* The Gymboree Corporation reports first quarter of fiscal
2016 results
* Q1 sales $285 million versus $276.1 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 4 percent
* Gymboree corp says inventory balances at end of Q1 of
fiscal 2016 were $198.6 million, compared to $208.9 million at
end of Q1 of fiscal 2015
* For Q1 on a per square foot basis, inventory cost was down
4 pct over Q1 of fiscal 2015; inventory units were down mid
single digits
* Gymboree Corp says continuing to actively pursue various
other financing alternatives
* Gymboree corp says anticipates adjusted EBITDA for Q2 of
fiscal 2016 to be in range of $13 million to $17 million
* Gymboree Corp says for full year, company expects adjusted
EBITDA to be in range of $120 million to $135 million
* Gymboree Corp says expects to have sufficient liquidity
during fiscal 2016 to service its debt and invest in business
* Gymboree Corp says during fiscal 2016, company anticipates
spending approximately $30 million to $35 million for capital
expenditures
* Gymboree Corp says net income for quarter was $32.8
million, compared to a net loss of $23.0 million for Q1 of
fiscal 2015
