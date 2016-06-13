BRIEF-Revance reports results for RT001 topical Phase 3 trial for lateral canthal lines

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q4 combined production at Eagle River complex 11,887 ounces
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
June 13 Revance Therapeutics Inc
* Revance reports results for RT001 topical Phase 3 trial for lateral canthal lines
* RT001 topical generally appeared to be well-tolerated in study
* In realise 1, daxibotulinumtoxina topical gel (RT001) did not achieve its co-primary and other endpoints
* Do not plan to continue development of RT001 topical for crow's feet
* Based on results, have decided not to pursue current clinical development plan for RT001 in axillary hyperhidrosis
* Now expect its cash and investments to fund its operations into Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
* Hunt Mining Corp - during last week of December 2016 and first week of January 2017, Martha project mine blasted approximately 800 tonnes of material
* U.S. District Court for District of Kansas dismissed co's allegations against Taser International, Inc.