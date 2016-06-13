版本:
BRIEF-Veracyte CFO Shelly Guyer resigns

June 13 Veracyte Inc

* Veracyte announces resignation of its chief financial officer

* Says CFO Shelly Guyer resigned

* Initiated a national search for a new chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

