2016年 6月 14日

BRIEF-Zynga names Bernard Kim as president of publishing

June 13 Zynga Inc

* Zynga names Bernard Kim as president of publishing

* Kim will report directly to chief executive officer Frank Gibeau effective immediately

* Kim will oversee company's publishing division

* Prior to joining EA, Kim served as director of sales and channel strategy at Walt Disney Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

