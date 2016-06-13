版本:
BRIEF-Toro Oil & Gas announces overnight marketed offering

June 13 Toro Oil & Gas Ltd :

* Toro Oil & Gas Ltd announces overnight marketed offering

* Expects to raise $10 to $12 million in gross proceeds

* Net proceeds from offering will be used to expand company's capital budget Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

