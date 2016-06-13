BRIEF-Toro Oil & Gas announces overnight marketed offering

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q4 combined production at Eagle River complex 11,887 ounces
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
June 13 Toro Oil & Gas Ltd :
* Toro Oil & Gas Ltd announces overnight marketed offering
* Expects to raise $10 to $12 million in gross proceeds
* Net proceeds from offering will be used to expand company's capital budget Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
* Hunt Mining Corp - during last week of December 2016 and first week of January 2017, Martha project mine blasted approximately 800 tonnes of material
* U.S. District Court for District of Kansas dismissed co's allegations against Taser International, Inc.