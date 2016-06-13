BRIEF-Universal Insurance completes prior announced $10 million share repurchase program

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q4 combined production at Eagle River complex 11,887 ounces
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
June 13 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc
* Universal Insurance Holdings Inc announces completion of previously announced $10 million share repurchase program and authorization of new $20 million share repurchase program
* Company will fund share repurchase program with cash from operations.
* May repurchase up to $20 million of its outstanding shares of common stock through December 31 , 2017.
* Hunt Mining Corp - during last week of December 2016 and first week of January 2017, Martha project mine blasted approximately 800 tonnes of material
* U.S. District Court for District of Kansas dismissed co's allegations against Taser International, Inc.