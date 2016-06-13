版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Innocoll Holdings announces proposed public offering of ordinary shares

June 13 Innocoll Holdings PLC

* Innocoll Holdings PLC announces proposed public offering of ordinary shares

* Innocoll Holdings PLC says plans to conduct, an underwritten public offering of its ordinary shares, in an aggregate amount of up to $65 million

* Innocoll Holdings says $50 million of shares are expected to be offered by co, $15 million of shares are expected to be offered by selling shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

