BRIEF-Innocoll Holdings announces proposed public offering of ordinary shares

June 13 Innocoll Holdings PLC

* Innocoll Holdings PLC announces proposed public offering of ordinary shares

* Innocoll Holdings PLC says plans to conduct, an underwritten public offering of its ordinary shares, in an aggregate amount of up to $65 million

* Innocoll Holdings says $50 million of shares are expected to be offered by co, $15 million of shares are expected to be offered by selling shareholders