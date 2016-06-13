版本:
BRIEF-Kempharm says FDA issues complete response letter for apadaz NDA

June 13 KemPharm Inc

* FDA issues complete response letter for apadaz new drug application

* Currently evaluating points raised in CRL and intend to request an end of review meeting with agency to determine pathway forward for apadaz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

