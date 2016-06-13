版本:
BRIEF-Digital Turbine Q4 shr loss $0.09

June 13 Digital Turbine Inc

* Digital turbine reports fourth quarter and fiscal full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $23 million versus i/b/e/s view $23 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

