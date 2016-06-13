BRIEF-Digital Turbine Q4 shr loss $0.09

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q4 combined production at Eagle River complex 11,887 ounces
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
June 13 Digital Turbine Inc
* Digital turbine reports fourth quarter and fiscal full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $23 million versus i/b/e/s view $23 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Hunt Mining Corp - during last week of December 2016 and first week of January 2017, Martha project mine blasted approximately 800 tonnes of material
* U.S. District Court for District of Kansas dismissed co's allegations against Taser International, Inc.