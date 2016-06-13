版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-Western Gas Equity Partners says launch of common unit offering by Anadarko unit

June 13 Western Gas Equity Partners Lp

* Offering of 12.5 million common units

* Western gas equity partners announces launch of common unit offering by subsidiary of anadarko

* Western gas equity partners announces launch of common unit offering by subsidiary of anadarko Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

