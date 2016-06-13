版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Bluelinx says 1-for-10 reverse stock split

June 13 Bluelinx Holdings Inc

* Reverse stock split effected monday

* Number of authorized shares of company's common stock will decrease from 200 million to 20 million.

* Bluelinx announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐