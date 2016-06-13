版本:
BRIEF-Cinemark USA, Inc. completes senior secured term loan repricing

June 13 Cinemark Holdings

* Credit agreement was amended to reduce rate at which term loan bears interest, which will now be at a rate of libor plus 2.75%

* Cinemark usa, inc. Completes senior secured term loan repricing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

