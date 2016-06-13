版本:
BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet says launch of secondary offering of common stock

June 13 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

* Secondary offering of 11.1 million shares

* Zimmer biomet holdings announces launch of secondary offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

