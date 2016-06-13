版本:
BRIEF-ManTech acquires Oceans Edge cyber unit

June 13 Mantech International Corp

* Mantech funded acquisition from cash on hand.

* Acquisition will be slightly accretive to 2016 financial results.

* Mantech acquires oceans edge cyber unit to expand advanced cyber security capabilities Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

