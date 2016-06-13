版本:
BRIEF-Granite unit awarded $119 mln in sewer renewal contracts in Chicago

June 13 Granite Construction Inc

* Granite subsidiary awarded $119 million in sewer renewal contracts in Chicago

* Granite Construction Inc says construction is scheduled to begin in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

