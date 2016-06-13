BRIEF-Eldorado announces renewed revolving credit facility

HIGHLIGHTS-British PM May sets out plans for Brexit
LONDON, Jan 17 Prime Minister Theresa May set out the principles that will guide her approach to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union in a speech in London on Tuesday.
June 13 Eldorado Gold Corp
* Eldorado announces renewed revolving credit facility
* Amended and restated credit agreement includes available credit of US$250 million
* Amended and restated credit agreement includes an accordion feature of US$100 million, and an extension of term to June 13, 2020 from November 23, 2016 . Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Biogen and Forward Pharma agree to enter into settlement and license agreement
* Rex Energy- effective as of Jan 11, 2017, entered into twelfth amendment to amended, restated credit agreement dated as of March 27, 2013 - sec filing