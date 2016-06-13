版本:
BRIEF-Eldorado announces renewed revolving credit facility

June 13 Eldorado Gold Corp

* Eldorado announces renewed revolving credit facility

* Amended and restated credit agreement includes available credit of US$250 million

* Amended and restated credit agreement includes an accordion feature of US$100 million, and an extension of term to June 13, 2020 from November 23, 2016 . Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

