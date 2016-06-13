版本:
BRIEF-Ascot Resources says offering of a maximum of 3.2 mln units

June 13 Ascot Resources Ltd :

* Private placement offering of a maximum of 3.2 million units at a price of $1.25 per unit

* Ascot announces private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

